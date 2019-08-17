Comparing of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 13.65 N/A -9.62 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.76 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.78 shows that Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $217.33, which is potential 17.51% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 9 of the 9 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.