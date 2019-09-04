Comparing of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 14.84 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 7% respectively. About 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.