Comparing of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) and Its Competitors

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 1,775,883,838.38% 1.70% 1.20% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 140.65M 8 45.39 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 3.00 1.43 1.81 2.53

With average target price of $10, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a potential upside of 29.87%. The potential upside of the competitors is 46.75%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 2.1% 0.23% 9.91% 24.08% -14.7% 61.92% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 180.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.8. In other hand, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s peers beat Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.