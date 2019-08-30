Comparing of Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Helios Technologies Inc. has 86.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Helios Technologies Inc. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Helios Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Helios Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|9.80%
|5.00%
|Industry Average
|7.95%
|22.96%
|10.29%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Helios Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Helios Technologies Inc.
|N/A
|45
|28.88
|Industry Average
|397.63M
|5.00B
|29.76
Helios Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Helios Technologies Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Helios Technologies Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Helios Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.67
|1.86
|1.87
|2.58
The potential upside of the peers is 62.97%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Helios Technologies Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Helios Technologies Inc.
|-2.04%
|0.45%
|-7.99%
|34.98%
|-5.72%
|41.49%
|Industry Average
|3.12%
|7.83%
|15.67%
|23.70%
|29.52%
|33.22%
For the past year Helios Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Helios Technologies Inc.’s rivals.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Helios Technologies Inc. are 2 and 1.1. Competitively, Helios Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Helios Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Helios Technologies Inc.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 1.81 shows that Helios Technologies Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Helios Technologies Inc.’s rivals are 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.
Dividends
Helios Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 6 factors Helios Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat Helios Technologies Inc.
