Comparing of Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Helios Technologies Inc. has 86.3% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Helios Technologies Inc. has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Helios Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.80% 5.00% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Helios Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. N/A 45 28.88 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Helios Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Helios Technologies Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Helios Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.86 1.87 2.58

The potential upside of the peers is 62.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Helios Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Helios Technologies Inc. are 2 and 1.1. Competitively, Helios Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Helios Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Helios Technologies Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.81 shows that Helios Technologies Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Helios Technologies Inc.’s rivals are 33.94% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Helios Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Helios Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat Helios Technologies Inc.