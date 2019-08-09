Comparing of Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. 45 2.54 N/A 1.63 28.88 Danaher Corporation 130 5.08 N/A 3.41 41.25

In table 1 we can see Helios Technologies Inc. and Danaher Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Danaher Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Helios Technologies Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Danaher Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Helios Technologies Inc. and Danaher Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5% Danaher Corporation 0.00% 8.4% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

Helios Technologies Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Competitively, Danaher Corporation’s 5.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

Helios Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Danaher Corporation which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Danaher Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Helios Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Helios Technologies Inc. and Danaher Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Danaher Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

Helios Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential downside is -5.23%. Meanwhile, Danaher Corporation’s consensus price target is $137.86, while its potential downside is -2.15%. The data provided earlier shows that Danaher Corporation appears more favorable than Helios Technologies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.2% of Danaher Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Helios Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Danaher Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% Danaher Corporation -1.53% -2.43% 6.8% 28.89% 38% 36.25%

For the past year Helios Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Danaher Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Danaher Corporation beats Helios Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, and surgical and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors. Its Diagnostics segment provides chemistry, immunoassay, microbiology, and automation systems, as well as hematology and flow cytometry products. The company offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services for hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings. Its Dental segment provides consumables, equipment, and services to diagnose, treat, and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums, and supporting bone. The companyÂ’s products comprise implant systems, dental prosthetics, and associated treatment planning software; orthodontic bracket systems and lab products; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments; infection prevention products; digital imaging systems and software; air and electric powered handpieces, and consumables; and treatment units. Its Environmental & Applied Solutions segment offers instrumentation, services, and disinfection systems to analyze, treat, and manage water in residential, commercial, industrial, and natural resource applications. This segment also provides equipment, consumables, software, and services for various printing, marking, coding, traceability, packaging, design, and color management applications on consumer, pharmaceutical, and industrial products. The company was formerly known as Diversified Mortgage Investors, Inc. and changed its name to Danaher Corporation in 1984. Danaher Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.