Comparing of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) and WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Both Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) and WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -1.71 0.00 WidePoint Corporation N/A 0.44 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and WidePoint Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% -171.7% WidePoint Corporation 0.00% -5.9% -3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, WidePoint Corporation has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and WidePoint Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.7% and 23.9% respectively. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.08%. Competitively, 4.7% are WidePoint Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -6.25% -28.57% -62.73% -82.25% -100% -81.25% WidePoint Corporation -6.22% 26.93% 29.63% 8.6% 4.75% 30.22%

For the past year Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. had bearish trend while WidePoint Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

WidePoint Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

WidePoint Corporation provides information technology based products, services, and solutions worldwide. It primarily offers communications solutions and federally certified secure identity management solutions to the government and commercial sectors through a secure proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics. It also offers digital certificates and credentials, certificate-on-device, and mobile security solutions, as well as PIVotal ID, a personal identification verification credential solution for businesses. The company markets its solutions through its sales team, third party channel partners, and strategic partnerships and alliances. WidePoint Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.