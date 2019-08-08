Comparing of HEICO Corporation (HEI) and Its Peers

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services company, HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of HEICO Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of HEICO Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has HEICO Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 0.00% 20.50% 10.80% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares HEICO Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation N/A 109 63.43 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

HEICO Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio HEICO Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for HEICO Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEICO Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.40 2.07 2.50 2.50

$109.25 is the consensus target price of HEICO Corporation, with a potential downside of -23.51%. As a group, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies have a potential upside of 46.94%. HEICO Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HEICO Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -1.58% 3.01% 32.47% 65.54% 85.42% 76.5% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year HEICO Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HEICO Corporation are 3.2 and 1.6. Competitively, HEICO Corporation’s competitors have 2.97 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. HEICO Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HEICO Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

HEICO Corporation is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.68. Competitively, HEICO Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

HEICO Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HEICO Corporation shows that it’s better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to HEICO Corporation’s rivals.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; and high performance communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft equipment manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.