Comparing of HEICO Corporation (HEI) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Both HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) and Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation 120 7.54 N/A 2.16 63.43 Embraer S.A. 19 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us HEICO Corporation and Embraer S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 0.00% 20.5% 10.8% Embraer S.A. 0.00% -5.2% -1.8%

Volatility & Risk

HEICO Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Embraer S.A.’s 113.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.13 beta.

Liquidity

HEICO Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Embraer S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. HEICO Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Embraer S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for HEICO Corporation and Embraer S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEICO Corporation 1 0 4 2.80 Embraer S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

HEICO Corporation’s upside potential is 22.43% at a $157.4 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HEICO Corporation and Embraer S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 63.3% and 44.9% respectively. 5.5% are HEICO Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.4% of Embraer S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -1.58% 3.01% 32.47% 65.54% 85.42% 76.5% Embraer S.A. -2.27% -0.1% 2.28% -3.58% -1.41% -8.72%

For the past year HEICO Corporation had bullish trend while Embraer S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors HEICO Corporation beats Embraer S.A.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; and high performance communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft equipment manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.