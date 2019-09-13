Comparing of HEICO Corporation (HEI-A) and Its Peers

We are contrasting HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of HEICO Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of HEICO Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have HEICO Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares HEICO Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation N/A 96 48.57 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

HEICO Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio HEICO Corporation is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for HEICO Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEICO Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.12 2.55

The potential upside of the rivals is 47.75%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HEICO Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -2.87% 1.57% 19.22% 55.17% 66.76% 67.29% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year HEICO Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

HEICO Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors HEICO Corporation’s peers beat HEICO Corporation.