Comparing of Hecla Mining Company (HL) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Both Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining Company 2 1.53 N/A -0.13 0.00 NovaGold Resources Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hecla Mining Company and NovaGold Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -3.7% -2.3% NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% -67.6% -41.4%

Risk & Volatility

Hecla Mining Company has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a -0.22 beta and it is 122.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hecla Mining Company are 1 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor NovaGold Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 76.6 and its Quick Ratio is 76.6. NovaGold Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hecla Mining Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hecla Mining Company and NovaGold Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining Company 1 1 1 2.33 NovaGold Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hecla Mining Company’s upside potential is 30.56% at a $2.35 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hecla Mining Company and NovaGold Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.7% and 48.3% respectively. 0.5% are Hecla Mining Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources Inc. has 23.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hecla Mining Company -7.96% 10.12% -11.06% -28.29% -40.89% -21.61% NovaGold Resources Inc. -3.44% 10.38% 55.81% 61.1% 44.16% 56.2%

For the past year Hecla Mining Company has -21.61% weaker performance while NovaGold Resources Inc. has 56.2% stronger performance.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.