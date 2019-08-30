Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.65 N/A -0.19 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 42.63 N/A -5.16 0.00

Demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.83 beta indicates that Heat Biologics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Heat Biologics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,409.43% and an $8 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. was less bearish than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.