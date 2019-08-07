Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.19 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 108.13 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Heat Biologics Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Heat Biologics Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Risk and Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.83. Vical Incorporated’s 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Its competitor Vical Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 36.8 and its Quick Ratio is 36.8. Vical Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,173.89% at a $8 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.9% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.97% are Vical Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Vical Incorporated

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Vical Incorporated on 6 of the 8 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.