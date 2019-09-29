Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 74 -2.41 112.00M -1.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Heat Biologics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 5,905,869,525.71% 0% 0% Seattle Genetics Inc. 151,371,807.00% -21.4% -18%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Seattle Genetics Inc. has a 2.03 beta and it is 103.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. Its rival Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus price target of $8, and a 1,467.09% upside potential. Meanwhile, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s average price target is $76.5, while its potential upside is 0.66%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Seattle Genetics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 0%. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.62%. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Seattle Genetics Inc. 2.91% 10.77% 13% 0.77% 8.86% 33.62%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Seattle Genetics Inc. has 33.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Seattle Genetics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.