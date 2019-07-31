Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.92
|N/A
|-0.72
|0.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|10
|22.00
|N/A
|-4.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Heat Biologics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Heat Biologics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.9%
|-49.6%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.13 beta. PolarityTE Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Heat Biologics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1,112.12%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 49.7% respectively. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|-14.37%
|-21.25%
|-36.55%
|-44.18%
|-39.17%
|-10%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|-3.8%
|-5.92%
|-48.9%
|-39.6%
|-70%
|-39.96%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.