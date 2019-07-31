Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.92 N/A -0.72 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 10 22.00 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Heat Biologics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Heat Biologics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.13 beta. PolarityTE Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.9 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Heat Biologics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 1,112.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 49.7% respectively. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.