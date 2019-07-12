Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

We will be contrasting the differences between Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.85 N/A -0.72 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 62.64 N/A 0.10 54.08

In table 1 we can see Heat Biologics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.13 beta means Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility is 113.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. is 427.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 5.27 beta.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PLx Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Heat Biologics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1,112.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.