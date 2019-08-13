Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.49
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|N/A
|59.60
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Heat Biologics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0.00%
|-95.7%
|-74.6%
Volatility & Risk
Heat Biologics Inc.’s 1.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 1,258.70% for Heat Biologics Inc. with consensus price target of $8.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Heat Biologics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 10.9%. About 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
|Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
|2.34%
|2.63%
|-17.02%
|9.24%
|-72.54%
|18.22%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.