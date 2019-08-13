Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.49 N/A -0.19 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 59.60 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Heat Biologics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Volatility & Risk

Heat Biologics Inc.’s 1.83 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s 1.82 beta is the reason why it is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1,258.70% for Heat Biologics Inc. with consensus price target of $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 10.9%. About 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.