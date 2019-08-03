Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.97
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|6
|12.05
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Heat Biologics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
Volatility & Risk
Heat Biologics Inc.’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.73 beta.
Liquidity
5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. Its rival Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Heat Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 1,094.03% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
