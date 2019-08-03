Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.97 N/A -0.19 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.05 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Heat Biologics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Volatility & Risk

Heat Biologics Inc.’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. Its rival Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Heat Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $8, and a 1,094.03% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Molecular Templates Inc. has 62.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.