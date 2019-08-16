Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.86
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-73.12
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.6 while its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1,329.85%. Meanwhile, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $27.25, while its potential upside is 56.79%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
|Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-17.43%
|-37.6%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|5.4%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
