Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.72 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Heat Biologics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.13 beta means Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility is 113.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Enochian Biosciences Inc. are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Enochian Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,059.25% at a $8 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 1.6%. 4.1% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.