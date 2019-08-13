Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

We are comparing Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.32 N/A -0.19 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 110 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Risk & Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc.’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand, has 0.62 beta which makes it 38.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.7. The Current Ratio of rival Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Heat Biologics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 1,329.08% for Heat Biologics Inc. with consensus price target of $8. Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus price target of $169.33, with potential upside of 47.17%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Heat Biologics Inc. seems more appealing than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.9% and 0%. 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Ascendis Pharma A/S has 84.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.