Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.14 N/A -0.72 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 26.86 N/A 0.07 262.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.13 beta. From a competition point of view, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Heat Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1,092.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 63.9% respectively. Insiders held 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.58% 2.79% 10.94% 32.3% 103.5% 54.35%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.