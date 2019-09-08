Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

This is a contrast between Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.67 N/A -0.19 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 37.30 N/A -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

5.7 and 5.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. Its rival Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.9 and 12.9 respectively. Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1,403.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $8. Arcus Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus target price and a 162.81% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -8.77% -0.38% -21.22% -16.74% -31.52% -26.56%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. was more bearish than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.