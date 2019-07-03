Comparing of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.09 N/A -0.72 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.79 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.9. The Current Ratio of rival Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.7. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 1,059.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heat Biologics Inc. and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 27.2%. About 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.