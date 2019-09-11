Comparing of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) and Its Rivals

As Healthcare Information Services company, HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of HealthEquity Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Healthcare Information Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of HealthEquity Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.59% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has HealthEquity Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity Inc. 0.00% 19.70% 18.30% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares HealthEquity Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity Inc. N/A 71 55.96 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

HealthEquity Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio HealthEquity Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for HealthEquity Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 2.92 2.78

HealthEquity Inc. currently has an average price target of $84.64, suggesting a potential upside of 41.21%. As a group, Healthcare Information Services companies have a potential upside of 57.71%. Based on the data delivered earlier, HealthEquity Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HealthEquity Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HealthEquity Inc. 0.34% 27.6% 18.26% 29.61% 10.6% 37.44% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year HealthEquity Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

HealthEquity Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.47. In other hand, HealthEquity Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.86 which is 14.44% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

HealthEquity Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HealthEquity Inc.’s competitors beat HealthEquity Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. Its products and services include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. The company also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web-based tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.