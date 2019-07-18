Comparing of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 35 1.16 N/A 1.24 27.02 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 243 10.11 N/A 9.15 28.88

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FleetCor Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Services Group Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 21.6% 13.4% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. From a competition point of view, FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a 1.21 beta which is 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Healthcare Services Group Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $42.75, while its potential upside is 37.42%. On the other hand, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s potential downside is -11.03% and its consensus target price is $257.78. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Healthcare Services Group Inc. is looking more favorable than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Healthcare Services Group Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 96.8% respectively. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. -1.58% -2.7% -16.56% -23.92% -11.33% -16.48% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -0.76% 5.01% 20.42% 32.21% 30.59% 42.25%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. had bearish trend while FleetCor Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.