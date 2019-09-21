Comparing of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.19%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.78%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
