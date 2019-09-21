Comparing of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSACU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSACU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 21% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.19% 1.9% 0% 0% 0% 4.78% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.