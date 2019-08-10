Comparing of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (:) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.65% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.