Comparing of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU)

This is a contrast between Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 43.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61% Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37%

For the past year Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend while Alberton Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.