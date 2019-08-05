Comparing of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Its Rivals

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is a company in the Foreign Regional Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HDFC Bank Limited has 18.53% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 29.05% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of HDFC Bank Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.22% of all Foreign Regional Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have HDFC Bank Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares HDFC Bank Limited and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank Limited N/A 115 222.18 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

HDFC Bank Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio HDFC Bank Limited is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for HDFC Bank Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of 89.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HDFC Bank Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HDFC Bank Limited -1.41% -12.04% -0.86% 20.33% 8.51% 11.21% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year HDFC Bank Limited was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

HDFC Bank Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HDFC Bank Limited’s peers beat on 4 of the 5 factors HDFC Bank Limited.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment product, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPO, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 4,715 branches and 12,260 ATMs in 2,657 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.