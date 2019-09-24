Comparing of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) compete with each other in the Foreign Regional Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank Limited 116 0.00 N/A 0.52 222.18 Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 7 0.00 N/A 0.20 36.41

Table 1 highlights HDFC Bank Limited and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico appears to has lower revenue and earnings than HDFC Bank Limited. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. HDFC Bank Limited is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) and Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.53% of HDFC Bank Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.1% of Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HDFC Bank Limited -1.41% -12.04% -0.86% 20.33% 8.51% 11.21% Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico -6.7% -7.55% -14.66% -5.59% -16.17% 15.26%

For the past year HDFC Bank Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico.

Summary

HDFC Bank Limited beats on 6 of the 6 factors Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment product, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPO, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 4,715 branches and 12,260 ATMs in 2,657 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.