Comparing of HCP Inc. (HCP) and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

HCP Inc. (NYSE:HCP) and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI) have been rivals in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HCP Inc. 31 8.50 N/A 2.23 13.99 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. 37 9.00 N/A 1.27 29.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HCP Inc. and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to HCP Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. HCP Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HCP Inc. (NYSE:HCP) and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE:OHI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HCP Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 8.3% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

HCP Inc. has a beta of 0.4 and its 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s 0.39 beta is the reason why it is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for HCP Inc. and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HCP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

$32 is HCP Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -0.25%. On the other hand, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s potential upside is 5.01% and its average price target is $39. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is looking more favorable than HCP Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both HCP Inc. and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 67.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of HCP Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HCP Inc. 5.05% 1.23% 1.43% 8.22% 31.11% 11.67% Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. 4.11% 1.49% 3.51% 6.48% 30.39% 6.57%

For the past year HCP Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. beats HCP Inc.

HCP, Inc. is an independent hybrid real estate investment trust. The fund invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry including sectors of healthcare such as senior housing, life science, medical office, hospital and skilled nursing. The fund also invests in mezzanine loans and other debt instruments. It engages in acquisition, development, leasing, selling and managing of healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, Berkshire Hathaway Index, and MSCI REIT Index. HCP, Inc. was formed in 1985 and is based in Irvine, California with additional office in Nashville and San Francisco.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment firm. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United States. It invests in healthcare facilities, primarily in long-term healthcare facilities in order to create its portfolio. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Maryland, United States.