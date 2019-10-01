Comparing of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

As Conglomerates companies, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|19.42M
|0.01
|780.00
Table 1 highlights Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
