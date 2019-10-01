Comparing of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYACU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

As Conglomerates companies, Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 19.42M 0.01 780.00

Table 1 highlights Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.