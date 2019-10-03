Comparing of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) and Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) and Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional Airlines. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 26 -2.98 46.09M 4.62 5.63 Allegiant Travel Company 142 1.39 N/A 11.32 13.23

In table 1 we can see Hawaiian Holdings Inc. and Allegiant Travel Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Allegiant Travel Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Allegiant Travel Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 179,828,326.18% 25.2% 7.2% Allegiant Travel Company 0.00% 23.4% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.79 beta. In other hand, Allegiant Travel Company has beta of 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Allegiant Travel Company has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allegiant Travel Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hawaiian Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. and Allegiant Travel Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Allegiant Travel Company 0 1 3 2.75

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 7.16% at a $28 consensus price target. Allegiant Travel Company on the other hand boasts of a $175.75 consensus price target and a 17.79% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Allegiant Travel Company seems more appealing than Hawaiian Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. and Allegiant Travel Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.6% and 80.1%. About 2.1% of Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19% of Allegiant Travel Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawaiian Holdings Inc. -8.97% -6% -6.51% -15.59% -34.7% -1.59% Allegiant Travel Company 0.73% 4.73% 2.95% 19.17% 20.31% 49.52%

For the past year Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has -1.59% weaker performance while Allegiant Travel Company has 49.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Allegiant Travel Company beats Hawaiian Holdings Inc. on 11 of the 14 factors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In addition, the company offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai'i and New York City, New York; Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Sapporo, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; and Beijing, China, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its Website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 8 Boeing 767-300 aircraft; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 2 Airbus A321-200 for the North America, international, and charter routes, as well as owns 3 ATR42 aircraft. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, the State of Hawai'i.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including use of its call center for purchases, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, convenience fee, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.