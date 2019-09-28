Comparing of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV)

As Electric Utilities companies, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT (NYSE:DTV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 45 7.06 107.72M 1.81 24.74 DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 57 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 242,013,030.78% 9.7% 1.6% DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT 0 0 0 0.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has a -17.44% downside potential and an average price target of $37.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT are owned by institutional investors at 54.9% and 0% respectively. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.92% 2.99% 8.76% 22.57% 30.19% 22.34% DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT -0.34% -0.55% 1.09% 4.63% 6.47% 8.01%

For the past year Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has stronger performance than DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. beats DTE Energy Company CORPORATE UNIT.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.