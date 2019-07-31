Comparing of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) compete with each other in the Electric Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 41 1.69 N/A 1.76 23.69 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 4 0.00 N/A 0.25 13.22

Table 1 demonstrates Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.4% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0.00% 11.6% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.25 beta indicates that Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. is 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais has a 0.32 beta which is 68.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais 0 0 0 0.00

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential downside is -26.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares and 10.3% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares. About 0.1% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. 0.82% 0.8% 11.13% 11.16% 23.74% 14.01% Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais -8.73% -10.5% -9.75% 10.27% 51.62% -8.99%

For the past year Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais had bearish trend.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. beats Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais on 9 of the 11 factors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The companyÂ’s Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.