Comparing of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Since Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.13 N/A 0.79 13.21 Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 17 1.12 N/A 2.06 8.34

Demonstrates Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 13.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.68% and 0% respectively. About 25.24% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03% Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. -4.86% -6.82% -1.82% -13.25% -8.4% -4.76%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation had bullish trend while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios. It also offers fee-based asset allocation investment advisory products to advisors channel customers; distributes business partnersÂ’ variable annuity products, and retirement and life insurance products to advisors channel customers; and sells life insurance and disability products underwritten by various carriers. The company distributes investment products through its wholesale channel comprising other broker/dealers, various retirement platforms, and registered investment advisors, as well as through independent financial advisors; and markets investment advisory services to institutional investors directly or through consultants. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.