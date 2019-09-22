Comparing of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 10 4.23 N/A 0.48 21.25 U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.62 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.68% and 27.8% respectively. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 25.24%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harvest Capital Credit Corporation -0.41% -2.89% -2.81% -6.59% -7.27% 1.54% U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18%

For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Summary

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.