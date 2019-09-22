Comparing of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) and U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|10
|4.23
|N/A
|0.48
|21.25
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.62
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Harvest Capital Credit Corporation and U.S. Global Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.68% and 27.8% respectively. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation’s share held by insiders are 25.24%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harvest Capital Credit Corporation
|-0.41%
|-2.89%
|-2.81%
|-6.59%
|-7.27%
|1.54%
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
For the past year Harvest Capital Credit Corporation was less bullish than U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Summary
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.