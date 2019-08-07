Comparing of Harsco Corporation (HSC) and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harsco Corporation 24 0.88 N/A 1.49 15.73 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 10 1.00 N/A 3.17 3.36

Demonstrates Harsco Corporation and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harsco Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Harsco Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Harsco Corporation and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harsco Corporation 0.00% 53.8% 8.4% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0.00% 535.9% 35.5%

Risk & Volatility

Harsco Corporation’s current beta is 2.11 and it happens to be 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harsco Corporation are 1.5 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Harsco Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Harsco Corporation and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harsco Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 77.45% for Harsco Corporation with consensus price target of $34. Competitively Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a consensus price target of $13, with potential upside of 49.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Harsco Corporation looks more robust than Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 87.2% of Harsco Corporation shares and 85.2% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares. 0.9% are Harsco Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harsco Corporation -10.18% -14.35% 5.53% 10.66% -4.83% 18.13% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. -2.47% -1.57% 10.93% -1.48% -0.09% 38.62%

For the past year Harsco Corporation has weaker performance than Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. beats Harsco Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as manufactures industrial abrasives and roofing granules. The Harsco Industrial segment manufactures and supplies custom-engineered and manufactured air-cooled heat exchangers for the natural gas, natural gas processing, and petrochemical industries; industrial grating products, which include a range of metal bar grating configurations for industrial flooring, and safety and security applications in the energy, paper, chemical, refining, and processing industries, as well as offers GrateGuard, a fencing solution for first-line physical security; and heat transfer products, such as boilers and water heaters for commercial and institutional applications. The Harsco Rail segment designs and manufactures safety systems for transportation and industrial applications; and equipment, after-market parts, and services for the maintenance, repair, and construction of railway track. This segment serves private and government-owned railroads, and urban mass transit systems. Harsco Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.