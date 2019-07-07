Comparing of Harris Corporation (HRS) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harris Corporation 165 6.33 N/A 7.27 25.24 Iteris Inc. 4 2.09 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Harris Corporation and Iteris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harris Corporation 0.00% 26.6% 9.2% Iteris Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -12.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta means Harris Corporation’s volatility is 17.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Iteris Inc.’s beta is 0.58 which is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Harris Corporation are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Iteris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Iteris Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Harris Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Harris Corporation and Iteris Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harris Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Iteris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harris Corporation has a consensus target price of $199.67, and a 5.57% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harris Corporation and Iteris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 38% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.37% of Harris Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Iteris Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harris Corporation 2.31% 10.75% 13.32% 19.84% 18.28% 36.3% Iteris Inc. 7.9% 23.57% 16.11% 13.07% 4.22% 39.14%

For the past year Harris Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Iteris Inc.

Summary

Harris Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Iteris Inc.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customersÂ’ mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios. The company also offers secure communications systems and equipment, including Internet protocol based voice and data communications systems, as well as single-band land mobile radio terminals and multiband radios comprising a handheld radio and a full-spectrum mobile radio for vehicles. In addition, it provides earth observation, environmental, exploration, geospatial, space protection, and intelligence solutions, such as sensors and payloads, as well as ground processing and information analytics for security, defense, civil, and commercial customers; and positioning, navigation, and timing products, systems, and solutions. Further, the company offers electronic warfare, avionics, surveillance and reconnaissance, command, control, communications, computers and intelligence, and undersea systems and solutions for aviation, defense, and maritime applications. Additionally, it provides managed services that support air traffic management; engineering support and sustainment for ground-based systems; and information technology and engineering managed services to government and commercial customers. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.