Comparing of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 81.36 N/A -1.15 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 27.75 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and has 6.1 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 65.61% for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $23.5. Competitively Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $11, with potential upside of 104.84%. The data provided earlier shows that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.