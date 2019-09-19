Comparing of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|80.92
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|16
|671.82
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, Orchard Therapeutics plc which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $26, which is potential 79.31% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
|Orchard Therapeutics plc
|5.46%
|0.71%
|-25.2%
|14.73%
|0%
|-10.36%
For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.
Summary
Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 3 of the 5 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
