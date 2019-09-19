Comparing of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 80.92 N/A -1.50 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 671.82 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. On the competitive side is, Orchard Therapeutics plc which has a 9.2 Current Ratio and a 9.2 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Orchard Therapeutics plc is $26, which is potential 79.31% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics plc beats on 3 of the 5 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.