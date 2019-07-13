Comparing of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 85.83 N/A -1.15 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 114 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 45.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 45.8. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 56.98% and an $23.5 consensus target price. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $128 consensus target price and a 26.68% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares and 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 3.2% are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.49% -9.39% -9.7% -42.18% -17.77% -5.36%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.