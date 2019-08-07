Comparing of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 75.91 N/A -1.50 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 26.84 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.8. The Current Ratio of rival Compugen Ltd. is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.1. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 77.49% at a $23.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 55.5% and 24.3% respectively. About 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Compugen Ltd.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.