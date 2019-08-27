Comparing of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Since Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 80.86 N/A -1.50 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is $23.5, with potential upside of 67.98%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.13% of BioLineRx Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, BioLineRx Ltd. has 3.46% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance while BioLineRx Ltd. has -39.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors BioLineRx Ltd.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.