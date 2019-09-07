Comparing of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 86.14 N/A -1.50 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.75 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.8. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s average price target is $35.75, while its potential upside is 119.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 45.5%. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.