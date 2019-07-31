Comparing of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and U.S. Gold Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and U.S. Gold Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3% U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3%

Volatility & Risk

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 265.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its -1.65 beta. In other hand, U.S. Gold Corp. has beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and U.S. Gold Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 1 3.00 U.S. Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.30% for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited with consensus price target of $2.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and U.S. Gold Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.5% and 1.2%. Insiders owned roughly 15.1% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.3% of U.S. Gold Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -4.14% -13.37% -17.35% -2.99% -14.74% -9.5% U.S. Gold Corp. 7.09% 23.88% 37.36% 25.12% -3.91% 40.41%

For the past year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited had bearish trend while U.S. Gold Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors U.S. Gold Corp.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.