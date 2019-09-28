Comparing of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) and Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ:KGJI) are two firms in the Gold that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 3 0.00 450.75M -0.84 0.00 Kingold Jewelry Inc. 1 0.00 61.30M 0.65 1.09

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 13,759,157,509.16% -19.2% -13.3% Kingold Jewelry Inc. 9,006,758,742.29% 8.5% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a beta of -1.27 and its 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s 59.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. Its rival Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. Kingold Jewelry Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Kingold Jewelry Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.41% for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited with average target price of $4.1.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of Kingold Jewelry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 15.1% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.36% of Kingold Jewelry Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -3.17% 15.09% 41.86% 24.49% 43.53% 36.31% Kingold Jewelry Inc. 0.26% 13.64% -17.65% -7.89% -44% -11.39%

For the past year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited had bullish trend while Kingold Jewelry Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited beats on 6 of the 11 factors Kingold Jewelry Inc.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company sells its products under the Kingold brand directly to distributors, retailers, and other wholesalers. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. is based in Wuhan, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.