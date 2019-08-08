Comparing of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Gold companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30% of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has 15.1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.20% -13.30% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.54 2.60

$2.5 is the average price target of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, with a potential downside of -16.94%. As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 100.81%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -3.17% 15.09% 41.86% 24.49% 43.53% 36.31% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has weaker performance than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited are 1.4 and 0.8. Competitively, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s peers have 2.36 and 1.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of -1.27. Competitively, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s peers are 36.71% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.