Comparing of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.84 0.00 Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 54.24 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Comstock Mining Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3% Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.5% -30.5%

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 227.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -1.27. In other hand, Comstock Mining Inc. has beta of 0.24 which is 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited. Its rival Comstock Mining Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Comstock Mining Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Comstock Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30% and 8.5% respectively. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s share held by insiders are 15.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -3.17% 15.09% 41.86% 24.49% 43.53% 36.31% Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10%

For the past year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has stronger performance than Comstock Mining Inc.

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Comstock Mining Inc.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.