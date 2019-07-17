Comparing of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Both Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Almaden Minerals Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0.00% -19.2% -13.3% Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0.00% -5% -4.8%

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s -1.65 beta indicates that its volatility is 265.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s -0.67 beta is the reason why it is 167.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Almaden Minerals Ltd. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Almaden Minerals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Almaden Minerals Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Almaden Minerals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 6.84% upside potential and an average target price of $2.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited and Almaden Minerals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.5% and 5.9%. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s share owned by insiders are 15.1%. Competitively, Almaden Minerals Ltd. has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited -4.14% -13.37% -17.35% -2.99% -14.74% -9.5% Almaden Minerals Ltd. 2.47% -12.6% -28.89% -2.87% -34.73% -25.67%

For the past year Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has stronger performance than Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Summary

Almaden Minerals Ltd. beats Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited on 4 of the 7 factors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is based in Randfontein, South Africa.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property includes the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.